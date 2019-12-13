California's largest dive coaster rises above San Diego

Get ready to ride the king of California's dive coasters.
SeaWorld San Diego today topped off its upcoming Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Emperor. Themed to the species of penguin, Emperor rises 153 feet above the park's Mission Bay site, setting up what will be a 143-foot initial drop on the coaster.
Emperor is slated to open next summer at the San Diego theme park. A portion of the revenue from the sale of penguin-themed merchandise at the Emperor gift shop will be donated to Penguins International to support its conservation, education, and research efforts.
...a WDW pre-roll ad running before a SeaWorld video...
Disney is EVERYWHERE
You're so right Rob. The fact that they couldn't paint this coaster any color other than light blue exemplifies the control that the CCC wields over the park.
FWIW, I had learned from some folks at BGW that James City County didn't make any comments about the purple track until after Apollo's Chariot started to go vertical. At that point it was too late to turn back, but ever since, officials have required BGW to submit full color palates and fly test balloons for every attraction they construct that is taller than the treeline.
It's been fun watching this one rise as I drive to work each morning. It's just too bad the park is so strongly restricted to what and where it can build. Even the paint colors of the track is out of the park's complete control. Still - the more rides this park builds, the better off it will be.