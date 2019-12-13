California's largest dive coaster rises above San Diego

Get ready to ride the king of California's dive coasters.

SeaWorld San Diego today topped off its upcoming Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Emperor. Themed to the species of penguin, Emperor rises 153 feet above the park's Mission Bay site, setting up what will be a 143-foot initial drop on the coaster.

Emperor is slated to open next summer at the San Diego theme park. A portion of the revenue from the sale of penguin-themed merchandise at the Emperor gift shop will be donated to Penguins International to support its conservation, education, and research efforts.

