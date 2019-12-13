Disney offers another look inside its Runaway Railway

Slowly, Disney is revealing more of what fans will discover inside the Chinese Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Walt Disney World on March 4, 2020.
Today, it's a short preview from the Disney Channel that offers a couple of glimpses inside the ride's show scenes. Imagineer Charita Carter, who talked me and other reporters through the preshow in Orlando earlier this month, this time hosts a look inside the ride's first scene in Runnamuck Park. Then we get a partial look at the attraction's ride vehicle.
Disney's first theme park ride themed to Mickey Mouse, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway takes visitors on a wild, runaway train ride following Disney's First Couple as they set off for a picnic. Of course everything goes horribly, but hilariously, wrong along the way.
Today's preview does not include any moments from the preshow original cartoon we saw in Orlando earlier this month, nor does it give away any of the multiple scenic illusions that will distinguish this attraction, both in Orlando next spring and at the Disneyland Resort, where it opens in Toontown in 2022. But it does provide a taste of the production design for this attraction, which is very much inspired by the current Mickey Mouse short films now running on the Disney Channel.
For more about Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, check out my interview creative director Kevin Rafferty.Tweet
Should be a great ride, very technologically advanced, but I get the impression that it will be a solid D Ticket. Which is fine, they just added GE.
I'm still not sold on this attraction. I think this will be a D-Ticket at best, while marketed and allocated on FP+ as an E-Ticket (like ASS and Na'Vi River Journey). The cloning of the attraction in California gives me hope that since Disney brass thought it was good enough to duplicate, the attraction will distinguish itself. However, I think it's just as likely that executives saw a project spiraling out of control and the only way to justify pumping more money into the attraction was to clone it and capitalize on the economy of scale that comes with copying attractions.
Until I see some actual examples of the mysterious 2.5-D that Disney claims will set this ride apart, I will remain skeptical that it will be anything more than a Fantasyland-caliber dark ride.
As an aside, you would think the lead Imagineer on a project would have a properly fitted hard hat.
I don`t think it`s being hyped as an E Ticket.
You don’t think so Still a fan? It’s taking over the space that was once home to the original marquee attraction in the park. The Disney hype machine was in high gear from the moment it was announced, and they’ve double-downed on it by putting a clone in DL. I also guarantee that they will treat it as an e-ticket (tier 1) when it begins accepting FP+, and likely will remain in the upper tier for quite some time.
I don’t think it will be equivalent to other e-tickets at WDW, but it sure is (and will) being viewed that way by Disney.
Excited for this ride with the mouse that started it all! All for adding more attractions at this park.
Another E-ticket addition to DHS, AWESOME!