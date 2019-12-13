Disney offers another look inside its Runaway Railway

Slowly, Disney is revealing more of what fans will discover inside the Chinese Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens at Walt Disney World on March 4, 2020.

Today, it's a short preview from the Disney Channel that offers a couple of glimpses inside the ride's show scenes. Imagineer Charita Carter, who talked me and other reporters through the preshow in Orlando earlier this month, this time hosts a look inside the ride's first scene in Runnamuck Park. Then we get a partial look at the attraction's ride vehicle.

Disney's first theme park ride themed to Mickey Mouse, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway takes visitors on a wild, runaway train ride following Disney's First Couple as they set off for a picnic. Of course everything goes horribly, but hilariously, wrong along the way.

Today's preview does not include any moments from the preshow original cartoon we saw in Orlando earlier this month, nor does it give away any of the multiple scenic illusions that will distinguish this attraction, both in Orlando next spring and at the Disneyland Resort, where it opens in Toontown in 2022. But it does provide a taste of the production design for this attraction, which is very much inspired by the current Mickey Mouse short films now running on the Disney Channel.

For more about Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, check out my interview creative director Kevin Rafferty.

Replies (6)