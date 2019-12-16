Disney World opens its new Riviera Resort

The Walt Disney World this morning officially opened its new Disney's Riviera Resort.

Don't get excited if you should be reading this from a beach on the Mediterranean. The "Riviera" in this new Disney Vacation Club property is the theme, not the location for the resort. You'll find Disney's Riviera Resort across Buena Vista Drive from Epcot's World Showcase, next to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.

Disney live-streamed the resort's opening moment this morning, with Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and Donald in their new, Mediterranean artist-inspired outfits, which they will be wearing during the new character breakfast at the hotel.

Inspired by the hotels on the Riviera ligure and Côte d'Azur, Disney's 15th Disney Vacation Club property features 300 rooms, including deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and grand villas that sleep up to 12 guests each. Here is a look inside one of those grand villas, from our sneak peek preview earlier this month.

If you've just passing by the Riviera Resort on Disney's Skyliner, I'd recommend getting off here for a couple of reasons. First, to see the impressive Disney mosaics that decorate the resort's Skyliner station.

And next, to take in the view from the Topolino's Terrace restaurant atop the hotel.



Click to embiggen

You can find more photos from inside Disney's Riviera Resort on our Instagram page.

Replies (1)