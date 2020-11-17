Are Theme Parks Wasting Time Designing a 'Metaverse'?

Do theme park fans really want to spend time in a "theme park metaverse?"
Disney Parks' Chief Technical Officer yesterday at the IAAPA Virtual Education Conference detailed Disney's efforts to create such a thing. Basically, it's a union of in-person, practical entertainment with data-driven, virtual experiences. When you use the Star Wars Datapad in Galaxy's Edge or play games in a queue elsewhere through the Play Disney Parks app, you are participating in that metaverse.
When Disneyland opened in 1955, it welcomed fans who had grown up with circuses and carnivals. So Walt's theme park developed attractions that advanced those traditions. We got dark rides, track rides, carousels, and shows. Over the years, subsequent generations grew up watching filmed media on a daily basis, then playing video games and eventually using the Internet. Today's theme park audience comes to the parks having evolved a very different relationship with entertainment media than visitors to Disneyland and other theme parks had in the middle of the 20th century.
To remain relevant to modern audiences, theme parks must evolve, as well. At first, parks did this with film-based attractions and more technically advanced ride systems and show effects. But with people consuming more interactive media outside the parks, designers need to create interactive experiences inside the berm, as well.
That led to the development of shooter rides, starting with Disney's Buzz Lightyear attractions. But as games evolved from arcades to our phones — meaning that they became accessible to us at all times — themed entertainment designers have looked for ways to keep up by making interactivity more ubiquitous inside the parks.
And thus, the desire to create the metaverse — the union of practical and virtual experiences that would keep a generation raised on mobile interactivity wanting to come to the parks as much as their parents and grandparents did.
While I understand all these steps in the evolution here, I think it's important for everyone — fans and designers — to remember that new media rarely evolve because someone wanted to do something in a different way. They evolve because people wanted something better.
New media succeed when they offer something that old media cannot, such as more immediacy, better immersion, wider options, or deeper interactivity. They fail when they do not offer consumers a compelling reason to break from their well-established habits and adopt the new thing.
Ultimately, what sells is excellence. People book their first trip to a particular theme park because they want to experience something cool that they have heard that park offers. Maybe it's watching their child meet a Disney princess, or maybe it is riding a new Rocky Mountain Construction roller coaster, or visiting Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The form and format of the experience do not matter to the average consumer nearly as much as the quality of that experience does.
(Yes, there are fanatics out there who will ignore quality in favor of quantity. Just look at the people who will drive an hour to bag some Wacky Worm to inflate their coaster count. Heck, just look at people who actually keep track of their coaster count. Now that's great, and I am happy that people want to do that. But I am just saying that is not the average theme park customer experience.)
The problem for Disney — or any other themed entertainment company working on a metaverse experience — is that not many fans are looking to combine a world-class theme park attraction with a maybe-better-than-average iPhone game. If people really want to kill time in a queue, they are more likely to turn to truly excellent games and pastimes available on their phones rather than spend time with a mediocre offering from the park, even if it is the "official" interactive experience for the attraction they are waiting to ride or see.
Theme parks discovered in the past few years that almost no one wants to experience a virtual reality-based theme park attraction just for the experience of strapping on VR goggles. And if they do, they will do it just once — unless the experience is truly excellent, which too few theme park VR attractions were. I suspect that parks are going to discover the same with their metaverse initiatives.
But I hope that theme parks do not use guest indifference as an excuse to abandon attempts at blending the physical with the virtual. Because fans' problem is never with the new, the innovative, or the different. We will embrace those and have on countless occasions in the past. Our problem is with the mediocre, the confusing, or the superfluous.
The idea of the theme park metaverse makes great sense. But that idea needs to spawn a truly innovative and compelling attraction before theme park fans will embrace it.
Seeing as I still use a regular cell phone I got in 2013, not into this either.
Same as Aaron - put that stinkin' phone away!
Seems like Robert read the comments lol.
While I agree that theme parks, like everything, have to evolve and adapt to current times, theme parks are special in that they don't need to adapt to certain entertainment changes. The phone is an amazing technological advance for society. It has truly helped us in so many ways, but it causes a huge distraction, a distraction that has led some to an addiction. Theme parks are suppose to help remove us from the regular world and help us have fun/ let our worries go for a little. With phones, these problems can still persist. Now phones do have a great function in park wait times and park daily updates, but apart from that, it should never be used(... unless you're in a two hour line for a ride).
The Galaxy Edge's datapad seemed cool but I never used it. It seemed like it wouldn't change my experience much. However, what the Wizarding World has done with wands is exactly what should have happened. Phones remind us of our day to day life, but an object within a land can give us a better sense of immersion. Seems universal will utilize this idea again with Nintendo world and those "magic band" type wristbands. The idea of further interaction with the world around you is an awesome concept and a greater step into furthering immersion, but don't use the phone. Disney could have sold actual "old" datapads for like $30-40. Could've been a busted transmitter with a screen that could have acted like the app but with a bit more functionality to it. Oh well...
Waiting in line sucks, we know that. I commend Disney trying to improve the experience but I know of something that will instantly make the experience of waiting in line better... air conditioning! I am upset that Disney designs these wonderful new attractions without an indoor queue. What the heck! Slinky Dog Dash has some measly fans but an indoor queue with AC would make the long wait that much more bearable. Yes it is an outdoor ride, but Hagrid's over at IOA has a long, lengthy queue away from the elements with cool air being pumped in. Instead of these phone apps, Disney needs to invest in improving the wait experience with the most basic, all-inclusive way and that is to provide more shade and indoor waiting areas such as Toy Story Mania and Space Mountain (Disney World versions).
Don't give me any of this garbage about theming. Ask anyone who visits Disney World in the summer whether they prefer theming or an indoor area with AC to wait in line for a ride and the people will speak. Guardians of the Galaxy, Ratatouille, Tron... man I hope for the sake of the summer crowds that Disney can come through with some comfortable waiting conditions.
A huge reason people visit theme parks it to take a break from the outside world. However, the more you need to bring in from that world to enjoy the offerings of the park, the harder it is to become immersed in the environment offered. While phones are a great tool and certainly have their uses, they should never be relied upon as a critical part of a day at a theme park, and I'd even say the dependence on them at Disney and Universal right now is borderline too much. Using them as an attraction not only limits who can participate, but it also cheapens the experience and raises a question as to why pay admission to play a game when you could play something better outside the gates. At the very most, phones in parks should be used for enhancements to the guest experience that do not in any way compromise the visit of those who do not utilize them.
Agree with AJ. I also think that Disney has made a mistake using phones as an essential element in the parks. Even my kids that use phone all the time think it detracts from the overall enjoyment. It is better to see it snow in a room at Hogwarts than to play a second rate game on the phone. Another point: there is new management and a pandemic that may allow Disney to walk back what I believe to be the biggest mistake they ever made, and it is related to phones- Fast Pass Plus. It has made members of my family run back to the room with temper tantrums. I have seen guests completely confused and exasperated with it. Now is the time to revamp a system that I think makes the lines worse, not better, and makes you not be able to enjoy the vacation with the 30 and 60 day pre-planning requirement.
