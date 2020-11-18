Universal Orlando Announces 'Black Friday' Vacation Deal

Universal Orlando is offering a new discount deal to entice travelers to book a theme park vacation... even if they're not ready to travel just yet.

Universal's "Black Friday" deal offers 40 percent off a four-night, four-day vacation package at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort — our readers' pick earlier this year for the world's best theme park hotel value. The deal comes with four days of Park-to-Park access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure — home to the award-winning Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The total package price starts at $1,292 for a family of four.

The deal becomes available the day after Thanksgiving — a.k.a. "Black Friday," November 27. But the deal will be good for travel beginning November 29 through April 30, 2021, so you don't need to plan to visit Orlando right away. (Blockout dates do apply, though, if you are thinking about this for a Christmas visit.) Universal said that quantities will be limited and that they expect the package to sell out.

If you are interested, we expect the deal to be available on our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page, as well as on Universal Orlando's official website. If you're not looking for a hotel deal with your package, or you want a slightly longer stay, our travel partner is continuing to offer its three-days-free deal with the purchase of a two-day Universal Orlando ticket. That deal is available until January 6 for travel through August 31 — giving you even more time to visit at low prices.

* * *

You can be part of our year-end surveys to determine the 2021 Theme Park Insider Awards and ThemeParkInsider.com attraction recommendations by signing up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. That's the exclusive way to get the links to our surveys.

Replies (0)