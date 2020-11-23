All Aboard the New Train to Walt Disney World

Some time within the next few years, you will be able to take the train from the Orlando International Airport to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World today announced an agreement with railway operator Brightline to build a train station at Disney Springs that will link the resort with Brightline's stations at the airport, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. The deal is contingent upon government approval and no timeline was announced. Brightline's station at the Orlando airport is scheduled for completion in 2022, so any Disney Springs station would come some years after that.

"Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this," Brightline President Patrick Goddard said. "Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans."

"We're excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests," Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said.

The train from the airport to Walt Disney World is part of Brightline's project to extend its route to the Tampa Bay area. The Brightline station at the Orlando airport is going into the new South Terminal. The station at Disney Springs would finally give the resort a form of the mass transportation hub that Walt Disney envisioned on the property when he announced his plan for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow that became the Walt Disney World Resort.

Visitors to Disney theme parks outside the United States are used to taking the train to those resorts, as Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney all are served by local or regional rail lines. The Brightline expansion would leave the original Disneyland Resort in California as the only Disney theme park resort without direct rail service.

