All Aboard the New Train to Walt Disney World

Some time within the next few years, you will be able to take the train from the Orlando International Airport to the Walt Disney World Resort.
Walt Disney World today announced an agreement with railway operator Brightline to build a train station at Disney Springs that will link the resort with Brightline's stations at the airport, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. The deal is contingent upon government approval and no timeline was announced. Brightline's station at the Orlando airport is scheduled for completion in 2022, so any Disney Springs station would come some years after that.
"Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this," Brightline President Patrick Goddard said. "Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans."
"We're excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests," Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said.
The train from the airport to Walt Disney World is part of Brightline's project to extend its route to the Tampa Bay area. The Brightline station at the Orlando airport is going into the new South Terminal. The station at Disney Springs would finally give the resort a form of the mass transportation hub that Walt Disney envisioned on the property when he announced his plan for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow that became the Walt Disney World Resort.
Visitors to Disney theme parks outside the United States are used to taking the train to those resorts, as Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney all are served by local or regional rail lines. The Brightline expansion would leave the original Disneyland Resort in California as the only Disney theme park resort without direct rail service.
* * *
Ugh - More piecemeal transportation solutions that don't actually solve any problems. Orlando is a mess because of poor urban planning and lack of willpower and finances to support workable mass transit. My understanding is that Brightline is a high speed inter-city concept, NOT a commuter or light rail solution. Extending to WDW is just a ploy for Brightline to garner more financing for their over-budget, under-performing project that was supposed to connect major cities within Florida.
I'm not holding my breath for this actually coming to fruition any time during my lifetime.
"I'm not holding my breath for this actually coming to fruition any time during my lifetime."
This actually is happening presently, the Brightline from Ft Lauderdale-Miami has been operating for some time, the line going to the Orlando airport is under construction, and the Orlando airport station is actually fully built. Connecting to the Convention Center/I-Drive and WDW is the next logical step. Then after that it will likely be going to Tampa and they are talking about Jacksonville as well.
This is great news and long overdue. The current project will make it far easier for travel between Orlando/Miami, and taking into consideration both cities have terrible traffic, and there is also a ridiculous toll on the turnpike as well (I have driven from Orlando to Miami once using the turnpike like 10 years ago and it was a $20 toll...I will never do that again). So unless you use rural routes like I do to avoid the toll the convenience of the train makes it worth it.
You are correct that Orlando has had a lack of political will to fix the public transit mess and this will not fix it specifically, but this is a big step in the right direction for making Florida an economic super region that they have been talking about for decades. It brings European style train transportation to one of the fastest growing parts of the USA and I think we can all appreciate that.
In regards to Orlando itself we badly need a dedicated funding source for regional transit and mayor Demings has been saying this for years but sadly the residents have been so anti-tax it still hasn't happened, and now that we finally have been getting close covid happened and now the government doesn't have any money and the cauffers have run dry. But as traffic has been getting so bad the past few years that I think voters are starting to warm up to the idea of funding transport.
I recall there was talk of such a line almost a decade ago but fell apart for various issues, political and economic. Still, it wound be interesting and a cool addition even if I doubt we'll be seeing it before 2030.
I would love that. Surprised it took so long to happen.