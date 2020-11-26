Is There Still a Reason to Give Thanks in 2020?

Happy Thanksgiving, Theme Park Insider readers!

I know that this has been a tough year for many us who love theme parks. Hundreds of thousands of employees and contractors have lost their jobs. We have missed vacations due to stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Projects have been canceled, throwing more out of work. And worst of all, some of us have lost loved ones, too.

But as a certain character found in one of my favorite theme park attractions once said, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." While there might be little to make one happy in 2020, there is much for which we can be grateful — for it is in the expression of gratitude that we find strength and inspiration for making a better tomorrow.

In my Orange County Register column this Thanksgiving week, I write about the importance of gratitude: Why theme park fans should feel grateful in 2020. [Here is the archive.org link, should you need it.]

And to celebrate the day, I give you last year's Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's, giving us one more opportunity to see Thanksgiving Day's famous balloons parading down a "New York" street.

Best wishes to everyone. Keep wearing your masks, get your flu shot, and please stay safe.

