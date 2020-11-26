Is There Still a Reason to Give Thanks in 2020?

Happy Thanksgiving, Theme Park Insider readers!
I know that this has been a tough year for many us who love theme parks. Hundreds of thousands of employees and contractors have lost their jobs. We have missed vacations due to stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Projects have been canceled, throwing more out of work. And worst of all, some of us have lost loved ones, too.
But as a certain character found in one of my favorite theme park attractions once said, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." While there might be little to make one happy in 2020, there is much for which we can be grateful — for it is in the expression of gratitude that we find strength and inspiration for making a better tomorrow.
In my Orange County Register column this Thanksgiving week, I write about the importance of gratitude: Why theme park fans should feel grateful in 2020. [Here is the archive.org link, should you need it.]
And to celebrate the day, I give you last year's Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's, giving us one more opportunity to see Thanksgiving Day's famous balloons parading down a "New York" street.
Best wishes to everyone. Keep wearing your masks, get your flu shot, and please stay safe.Tweet
This has been one HECK of a year, and there are a lot of reasons to feel badly.
But there is also a lot to be grateful for.
I'm thankful for memories of better times. I'm thankful for my family -- which sounds generic, but they have shown me support in the last year that I would have NEVER expected of them, so they get the mention this year where a couple years ago, they would not. I'm thankful for friends who have shown me the same support that my family has shown.
And Robert, now it's your turn to be embarrassed. I'm thankful for you, and the rest of the community on this site. And no, I'm not sucking up. We're both former cast members (though I was Outdoor Vending, and you were Attractions). And while I keep up on the news of the parks, and share it with friends, you are the one reporting the news that I share. Theme Park Insider is one of the few reliable sites out there, which doesn't post articles with an agenda in mind (though you're not shy about speaking out when circumstances dictate it, but you don't approach every article with a desire to steer people a certain way).
Thank you for doing what you do, Robert. Especially during these times, you help keep me centered and informed, without the "doom and gloom" that I see elsewhere. I can only handle so much of that.
I'm grateful to have had an essential job keeping me employed. More importantly, that no one in my family has caught Covid and stayed healthy and that things going so much better than other people.
I feel thankful for TPI and the fact that I’m fortunate enough to have forms of entertainment during this stressful time and to know that when it’s all over the final three Disney parks I haven’t been to will still be waiting for me.