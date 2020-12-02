Take a Video Ride Around Cedar Point in the Snow

Okay, I thought driving a car through Six Flags Magic Mountain was cool. But — as one should expect in ongoing rivalry between America's top two roller coaster parks — Cedar Point just posted an even more unusual ride through its park.

How about drive through a theme park on a snow plow?

Okay, you can't actually make this trip in real life, but Cedar Point had posted a video POV for your vicarious enjoyment. So enjoy some holiday tunes and the rare in-park sights of Cedar Point's award-winning coaster collection under the falling snow during a quick, four-and-a-half-minute tour around America's Roller Coast.

