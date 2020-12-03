What Will California's New Rules Mean for Theme Parks?

Updated throughout. Remember a few weeks ago, when Disneyland and other theme parks in California were lobbying Governor Gavin Newsom for permission to reopen in the state's Covid-19 Tier 3? It's crickets on that front now, as the state has pushed almost all of its counties back to the most restrictive Tier 1 and announced a new, region-based stay-at-home order.

Outdoor dining, bars, personal care services (e.g. barbershops and nail salons), zoos, museums and aquariums will be closed in regions where ICU capacity drops below 15 percent, and retail will be limited to 20 percent capacity under the new order. "Nonessential travel" also is restricted statewide.

You can read the new guidelines on the state's website. The Southern California region has an ICU capacity at about 20 percent right now, but that is expected to fall enough to trigger the new stay-at-home order within days. The order goes into effect 24 hours after the trigger is met.

Even by the most optimistic estimates now, theme parks in California might not reopen their rides and shows until well into the new year, perhaps when vaccine distribution becomes widespread enough to help bring infection rates down close to zero.

Let's look at what parks were planning to welcome customers, make money and keep workers employed until the pandemic recedes in California and state officials agree that the parks can operate safely — and what they might be able to do now.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Magic Mountain appeared determined to continue its drive-through experiences in the new year. I have heard from readers that the park has been surveying guests about several options, including an extension of the Holiday in the Park drive-through for a month beyond January 3, as well as a Lunar New Year event, a street performer event, and even a Halloween-themed event. A horror drive-through might be an odd fit in the first months of the year — especially with a pandemic raging, but a Lunar New Year drive-through looks like it could be a winner with Chinese Lantern displays and maybe pick-up food orders, similar to what the park is doing with its holiday event.

Drive-throughs remain perhaps the safest way for parks to open, as keeping households in their cars prevents mixing with others. The state is allowing out-of-home recreation so long as people do not mix with other households, so that might help Six Flags' case. There's nothing that explicitly bans car parades under the new order, but nothing explicitly permits them, either. Stay tuned.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal is the only big park in California that has not opened its gates at all to fans since the pandemic hit. CityWalk is open for business, though now only for take-out and delivery service pick-up at the restaurants. But Universal has opened a "Wizarding World" pop-up serving Butterbeer to give fans a literal taste of one of the park's most popular lands.

Wait a minute, does this mean I can DoorDash a Butterbeer in LA now? Someone who lives closer to USH than I do should try this and comment.

Anyway, even though Universal is not open to theme park guests, that does not mean the facility is completely closed to business. Remember that Universal Studios Hollywood includes movie and television production facilities, and not having tour trams driving through creates more flexibility for physical distancing on the lot for productions that have been allowed to resume. USH also is the only Universal park around the world that is closed at this point, and the company is about to open a huge new park in Beijing, whose attendance and revenue should dwarf whatever a limited-capacity USH could earn. So I would not have been surprised if Universal continued to keep the Hollywood park itself closed to guests until it can reopen fully, even before the new order made it tougher to find a way to open on a limited basis.

Disneyland

The state's new regional stay-at-home order limits retail capacity to 20 percent. But if a business can open more retail space, it can serve the same number of customers while complying with stricter capacity limits, as Disney effectively did by expanding Downtown Disney into California Adventure. The new order means the temporary end to the Carthay Circle Alfresco dining experience and would force other restaurants to pack all meals to go when it takes effect. But Disneyland if can keep Downtown Disney open, it could expand its retail space again by extending Downtown Disney into Paradise Park and opening more retail and takeaway food locations. And there's always the original park across the esplanade to give the resort even more room to expand, too.

Knott's Berry Farm

So long as the state is willing to consider Knott's food festivals as take-out rather than outdoor dining, the park could be able to continue its line-up of food events into the new year. But that likely would require packing everything to go and putting away all the tables in the park. Forget about any entertainment elements, too, since they're now clearly banned. The question is whether Knott's wants to proceed under those rules. If it does — and would be able to — the next question would be which themes Knott's would select for future events. In normal operation, next up would be the Peanuts Celebration, followed by the Boysenberry Festival. But Knott's could throw in a Lunar New Year event, too — again, if it can continue to operate at all.

Legoland California and SeaWorld San Diego

The new rules will eliminate the zoo rules that SeaWorld has used to operate, and limitations on hotel occupancy (they're now supposed to be only for essential workers as leisure travel is banned) would cut into Legoland's limited operation. Without adjacent shopping districts or plans for drive-through events, these parks might not have much flexibility to move forward even with limited operations.

* * *

