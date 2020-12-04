Closer Look at Universal's Jurassic World Coaster Train

The Universal Orlando Resort this morning offered a new, more detailed look at the ride vehicles on its upcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which opens next summer at Islands of Adventure.

We got a glimpse at the roller coaster trains earlier this year, when Universal dropped its first hype video for the ride. But today's fresh look gives us a closer look at the Intamin vehicle.

"Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster's revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place," Universal said in its press release.

Though Universal promises lap bar restraints on the trains, we saw in the original video from Universal that the lap bar would deploy down from overhead rather than up and over your knees, as is typically the case with lap bars. But, on the ride itself, you won't remember how the lap bar got there, just that there's no over-the-shoulder restraint pinning you from experiencing the full effect of the ride's airtime.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens in the summer of 2021 at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure theme park. For discounted tickets that you can use next summer at the parks, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

