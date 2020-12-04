Walt Disney World's Florida Problem

Walt Disney World has a problem with the state of Florida. And so does Universal Orlando and any other tourist destination that usually depends upon out-of-state visitors for a majority of its business.

In a pandemic, maintain trust is everything for a business that asks people to leave their homes. While Disney and Universal have tried to build that trust with aggressive safety and public relations campaigns, they have been undercut by a state government that, frankly, has zero credibility in addressing the Covid-19 disaster.

A Florida newspaper detailed the problem today, writing: "Throughout the COVID-19 crisis in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration engaged in a pattern of spin and concealment that misled the public on the gravest health threat the state has ever faced."

The report details the Florida administration's attempts to downplay or ignore the severity of the deadly virus, including cherry-picking data, ignoring scientific research and advice, and ordering spokespersons not to issue public statements about the virus in the weeks leading up to the recent election.

Part of Disney's and Universal's case for visiting their theme parks during this pandemic has been to note that no outbreaks have been traced to exposure in the Central Florida parks. Many people have looked at that statement with skepticism, given the lack of comprehensive contact tracing across the United States. But this report casts further doubt on the credibility of the Florida Department of Health under Governor DeSantis' leadership.

Ideally, the federal government would support contact tracing so long as people are traveling across state lines. But within states, local officials need state help to trace infections effectively with people freely traveling across counties. Local officials in Orlando can declare the parks free from community transmission all they want, but without a credible state effort supporting investigations, those claims mean nothing.

The hard truth is that we do not know whether people have caught Covid-19 when visiting or working at the Orlando-area theme parks or not. And that undercuts Disney's and Universal's campaigns to build public trust in their safety efforts.

Disney in particular has offered commendable transparency about its efforts to consult with medical professionals to develop new procedures that minimize the risk for Covid transmission, including mandatory mask usage, physical distancing, and the use of more clear plastic or glass barriers in queues, restaurants, shops, and attractions. But Disney cannot control what happens off its property. If people are going to leave their home to visit Disney, they need to feel safe along the way.

That is where aggressive and competent state and federal responses can help. If everyone in America operated their businesses the way that Disney has operated its parks in Florida, I suspect that we would not be experiencing nearly as bad an outbreak as the nation is now. If America's federal and state governments consistently practiced contract tracing, supported science, and communicated honestly with the public, we might have found even better ways to contain this pandemic as we await a vaccine.

But that did not happen.

I am sure that Disney is happy that Governor DeSantis allowed its theme parks to reopen. But failed leadership across the country — such as that offered in Florida by DeSantis and documented by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel today — has worsened and perhaps prolonged this pandemic, furthering the damage to Disney and the entire travel industry. Bad leadership has encouraged people to travel and gather without taking necessary precautions, turning off responsible consumers who might have been enticed to visit an Orlando-area theme park if so many other people had not been acting so recklessly in the state of Florida.

Disney, Universal and theme park industry deserved better than they got from Ron DeSantis and government officials like him. So did all of us.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)