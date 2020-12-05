What's Your Go-To Choice for Lunch at Disney and Other Parks?

What do you do at lunch time, when you are visiting a theme park?

Depending upon the park you're visiting, you might have a wide variety of choices — from waiter service and character meals to your standard quick service or food carts. Maybe you prefer to bring your own meal, whether it is to save money or because of unique dietary restrictions. And then there are those of us who see lunch as an opportunity to hit up more rides while other guests are eating.

Obviously, what you choose might depend upon the park you are visiting and who else is visiting with you, as well as your budget for that particular trip. It's one thing if you're on a special vacation at Walt Disney World and something else if you're just making a Saturday run to your local Six Flags.



Pizza is always a good choice. But from where?

So let's just go with your favorite here. And note that we are asking specifically about lunch here. I know that fans' answer to this question might vary by meal of the day.

Tell us your go-to choice in the vote, then tell us more in the comments about what you're looking for in theme park food, and who is doing the best (and worst) job at giving you that these days.

Replies (2)