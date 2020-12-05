New 'Stay Home' Order Takes Effect in Southern California

The state of California's new Regional Stay Home order will go into effect at the end of the day on Sunday, as ICU capacity in the 11-county region has dropped below the prescribed 15 percent.

The new rules bar restaurants from serving guests on site, even outdoors, further limits retail capacity, and closes zoos, aquariums, and museums. As a result, many Southern California theme parks that had resumed limited operations will be forced to cut back those operations.

The Disneyland Resort has announced that it will close its restaurants inside Disney California Adventure that had been operating as part of the expansion of Downtown Disney into the park's Buena Vista Street. Third-party restaurants elsewhere in Downtown Disney will close everything but their take-out counters, and food purchased at Downtown Disney will be packed to be consumed off site.

Disneyland will return more than 300 cast members to furlough as a result of the closure, though the resort has said that it plans to open more retail locations within the parks to expand capacity in the weeks ahead. For now, retail and take-out restaurant counters at Downtown Disney will continue to operate from 9am-9pm daily, though hours may vary for individual locations.

Knott's Berry Farm said Saturday that its Taste of Knott's Merry Farm event will go on Sunday, but that it will update the event's schedule early next week. The park has removed event tasting cards from sale through December 28, which is the first date that the three-week Stay Home order may be lifted. However, if ICU capacity does not improve in the region, the order will remain in place.

As we noted earlier this week, Universal Studios Hollywood has no in-park operations, however, food service locations in CityWalk will be forced to go to takeout only starting Monday.

We are awaiting word on the status of special events at Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, and Legoland California and will update when he hear from those parks.

* * *

