Knott's Closes Its 'Merry Farm' Event

Knott's Berry Farm confirmed today that it will be closing its Taste of Knott's Merry Farm dining event for at least the next three weeks, in compliance with the new Regional Stay Home order in Southern California.

The order, which went into effect Sunday night, closes all outdoor, on-site dining across an 11-county region that includes Knott's Orange County. While the in-park event is now canceled at least through December 26, selection locations in Knott's California Marketplace district remain open for limited-capacity shopping and take-out meals.

Knott's automatically will refund people who had bought tasting cards for dates through the 26th. The park said that those refunds should be processed and posted to customer's accounts within the next two weeks.

Visitors who had reservations at the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel should call +1-866-752-2444 for assistance, as the state's order also limits the availability of hotel rooms in the region.

Elsewhere in southern California, SeaWorld San Diego has canceled its holiday event and closed to the public, with no reopening date announced. Previous state rules had allowed animal exhibits at the park to open under guidance for zoos and aquariums, which now must close under the new Stay Home order. Legoland California also has removed its holiday event from its online calendar and website.

Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood were not operating any special events, however both the Downtown Disney and CityWalk shopping districts remain open under the new rules, which limit retail capacity and force all food bought on site to be packaged for consumption off site.

The regional Stay Home order applies when capacity at intensive care units in a region drops below 15 percent. The order stays in place for a three-week minimum and may be lifted after that, if ICU capacity returns above 15 percent. The ICU capacity in the southern California region today stands at about 10 percent, due to a surge of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

