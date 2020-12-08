'Camp' in Style Next Spring at Kings Island's New Resort

Kings Island will open a new "luxury" campground for park visitors next spring. The $27 million, 50-acre "Camp Cedar" is now under construction just north of the amusement park, near the intersection of I-71 and Kings Mills Road.

"We are excited to offer our guests a unique lodging experience and a contemporary outdoor retreat so close to Kings Island," Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said. "The addition of Kings Island Camp Cedar luxury outdoor resort will make a visit to our park even more memorable."



Aerial concept. All images courtesy Kings Island

Camp Cedar is more "glamping" than "camping," with 73 cottages under construction to open in the spring, with 100 additional cottages planned. The facility also will offer 164 full-service RV spaces.



"Aspen" Cottage concept rendering



Inside the "Sycamore" cottage



Cottage bedroom

Amenities at the resort will include The Grand Lodge, with an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, shopping, exercise facility, and expansive fireplace; a family activity pool with water play features and a separate adult-exclusive pool, and S'mores with Snoopy and Peanuts character breakfasts. Stay and Play packages and other resort perks will be available for guests who visit the theme park.



Pool concept image

Rates are not yet available. Cedar Fair will manage the facility, which will be owned by real estate development companies Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates.

