Share the Christmas Spirit with Disneyland's Holiday Playlist

The Disneyland theme parks will be closed for Christmas this year, but the resort is spreading some holiday cheer through a musical playlist.

Fire up this two-hour playlist, close your eyes, and imagine that you are walking through Disneyland's Main Street USA and the Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure this holiday season. The official "Disneyland Resort Holiday Magic" playlist is available now on three streaming music services, so pick your favorite:

The Downtown Disney shopping district is open from 9am to 9pm daily while the parks are closed due to state order, but if you're staying safe at home in Southern California this month, the playlist gives you another convenient option for some holiday magic to lift your mood.

Need more? Enjoy our video of the Hallelujah chorus from Messiah (HWV 56), by G.F. Handel, performed at Disneyland's 2018 Candlelight Ceremony.

* * *

