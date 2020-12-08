Legoland California Closes Hotels, Holiday Event

Legoland California confirmed this afternoon that it has canceled the remainder of its Holidays at Legoland special event and closed its two hotels, in compliance with California's new Regional Stay Home order.

The resort will refund guests who had purchased tickets for the special holiday event, which featured decorations, themed food and drinks, shopping, and visits from Santa and Lego characters while the park's attractions were closed officially during the pandemic. With on-site dining also now banned in counties under the new state order, Legoland had no choice but to cancel the hard-ticket event. However, the resort will keep The Big Shop retail location open for holiday shopping, though with limited capacity.

The new order also bans leisure travel in the region, limiting hotel stays to essential personnel. Therefore, Legoland California has decided to close the Legoland and Legoland Castle hotels as of today, too. Guests with reservations should contact the hotels.

The Stay Home order will be in effect for a minimum of three weeks and will lift only once intensive care unit bed occupancy in the 11-county Southern California region drops below 85 percent.

Knott's Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego also have canceled their special holiday events in accordance with the state order, though Knott's is opening its Ghost Town for shopping only on the weekends. Neither Disneyland nor Universal Studios Hollywood were operating special hard-ticket events this season. As of now, Six Flags Magic Mountain's Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru is only local theme park event that is continuing under the new Covid-19 rules.