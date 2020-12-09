Holiday in the Park Continues at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Here's something fresh for theme park fans in Southern California. A local theme park just made an announcement about its special holiday event... and it's not a cancelation!

The Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience not only will continue at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the park is adding dates. The event is now running nightly through January 10, 2021 and weekends through January 31.



Note: Thanks to the copyright bots, some of the music in the video is different from what plays at the event.

Tickets for the 30-minute drive through the park start at $20 per person, but admission is included with Six Flags memberships and seasonal passes. (However, everyone in the car must have either a ticket or a membership or pass.) If you are using a membership or pass to enter, you must make a reservation on the Six Flags website, and everyone in the car must be from the same household. You need only one reservation per vehicle.

As I wrote when I reviewed the event, Six Flags' Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience is "a holiday event that even the most Covid-cautious theme park fans can enjoy." You never leave your car, and park personnel are there to ensure that cars maintain a safe physical distance throughout the park. You're always moving, and masks are mandatory if you roll down your windows.

Magic Mountain also is selling holiday fudge, snack packs, and merchandise packs for pick-up as you enter the park, giving fans another way to support the one theme park in Southern California that has managed to put on an admission event that has stayed on the right side of California's new Regional Stay Home order. (The rave glasses in the merch pack are a trip.)

With the Stay Home order closing zoos, aquariums, museums, theaters, FECs, and outdoor dining, drive-throughs provide one of the few allowed forms of out-of-home entertainment for Californians at risk of going a bit stir crazy this holiday season. The addition of these extra dates should help Six Flags Magic Mountain recover a little bit more of its lost income from the Covid-19 closure while also entertaining many more fans over the next few weeks.

