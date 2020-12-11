Watch Universal Orlando Test Its Next Roller Coaster

The Universal Orlando Resort is testing the new Jurassic World roller coaster at Islands of Adventure — and it just shared some video.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is scheduled to open next summer, though its daytime test runs are already getting fans excited for its debut. Here's the view that Universal Orlando shared today.

We could watch this over and over and over. ?? #VelociCoaster pic.twitter.com/IALUOMbsA8 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 11, 2020

The Intamin coaster will feature two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet. That 155-foot Top Hat feature will be joined by a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a zero-gravity inverted stall which Universal calls "a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind."

