What Is the World's Best Theme Park Restaurant?

What is the world's best theme park restaurant? We asked Theme Park Insider's reader that question, and today we are announcing the six finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

Those six finalists will face off in a reader vote, starting today, for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. Your nominees, in alphabetical order, are:

Carthay Circle Restaurant, Disney California Adventure

Magellan's, Tokyo DisneySea

Mythos Restaurant, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

The Three Broomsticks, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood

Tiffins, Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria, Walt Disney World's Epcot

Now it is time to vote... and campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.





