Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

What Is the World's Best Theme Park Restaurant?

December 11, 2020, 2:59 PM · What is the world's best theme park restaurant? We asked Theme Park Insider's reader that question, and today we are announcing the six finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

Those six finalists will face off in a reader vote, starting today, for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. Your nominees, in alphabetical order, are:

Carthay Circle Restaurant, Disney California Adventure

Carthay Circle Restaurant

Magellan's, Tokyo DisneySea

Magellan's

Mythos Restaurant, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Mythos Restaurant

The Three Broomsticks, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood

The Three Broomsticks

Tiffins, Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom

Tiffin's

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria, Walt Disney World's Epcot

Via Napoli

Now it is time to vote... and campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.


Replies (5)

Will
Will
December 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM

The Blue Bayou at Disneyland is probably my favorite. But I'll pick one of these.

jchammond96
Jack H
December 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM

Of these, I have only been to Mythos, Tiffins, Three Broomsticks, and Via Napoli. All are excellent. But I must say, with the hype around Mythos our family's first trip there was somewhat of a letdown. The food did not match the price, in our humble opinion. Tiffins gets my vote!

phobicgalvan
Daniel Galvan
December 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM

@Will

While not my favorite I cannot deny that it was such a brilliant idea to incorporate the restaurant into the ride. I'm surprised that that concept hasn't been improved upon since.

I would also have to have SS Columbia on any list of my top 10 theme park restaurants.

mhowe
Melanie Howe
December 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM

I voted for Mythos from the get-go largely because I’ve always experienced great food and great service whenever I’ve been there, not to mention the atmosphere. I know that some of Disney’s restaurants are probably better overall, but the fact that I know I can always get a seat at Mythos without six months of advance planning is what puts it over the top for me.

Rock-Blazer12
James Trexen
December 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM

While Mythos is not my favorite of the list, it has the most well-rounded menu, thus earning my vote.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Disney Installs Show Platforms for Epcot's Harmonious

Disney Installs Show Platforms for Epcot's Harmonious

Watch Universal Orlando Test Its Next Roller Coaster

Watch Universal Orlando Test Its Next Roller Coaster

Need Discount Tickets?

Get Our Newsletter