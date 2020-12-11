What is the world's best theme park restaurant? We asked Theme Park Insider's reader that question, and today we are announcing the six finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.
Those six finalists will face off in a reader vote, starting today, for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. Your nominees, in alphabetical order, are:
Carthay Circle Restaurant, Disney California Adventure
Magellan's, Tokyo DisneySea
Mythos Restaurant, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
The Three Broomsticks, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood
Tiffins, Walt Disney World's Disney's Animal Kingdom
Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria, Walt Disney World's Epcot
Now it is time to vote... and campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.
Tweet
Of these, I have only been to Mythos, Tiffins, Three Broomsticks, and Via Napoli. All are excellent. But I must say, with the hype around Mythos our family's first trip there was somewhat of a letdown. The food did not match the price, in our humble opinion. Tiffins gets my vote!
@Will
While not my favorite I cannot deny that it was such a brilliant idea to incorporate the restaurant into the ride. I'm surprised that that concept hasn't been improved upon since.
I would also have to have SS Columbia on any list of my top 10 theme park restaurants.
I voted for Mythos from the get-go largely because I’ve always experienced great food and great service whenever I’ve been there, not to mention the atmosphere. I know that some of Disney’s restaurants are probably better overall, but the fact that I know I can always get a seat at Mythos without six months of advance planning is what puts it over the top for me.
While Mythos is not my favorite of the list, it has the most well-rounded menu, thus earning my vote.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
The Blue Bayou at Disneyland is probably my favorite. But I'll pick one of these.