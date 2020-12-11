Disney Installs Show Platforms for Epcot's Harmonious

Walt Disney World has been installing the massive new platforms that will help stage the upcoming Harmonious nighttime show on Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon.

We told you last month about the five floating platforms that will support the ambitious new production, which replaces Illuminations and Epcot Forever. Disney World visitors have been getting a closer look at them as Disney moves the platforms into position on the lagoon.

Thank you to a Theme Park Insider reader for submitting the photos.

"This shows celebrates Disney music and stories that are inspired and influenced by people and cultures from around the world," Imagineering Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney World Resort, Zach Riddley, said of the production last month. "It's a massive and ambitious show we're bringing to life on the largest lagoon in any Disney park. And we've developed one of the largest toolkits ever constructed to tell the story in a truly awe inspiring way."

Harmonious was supposed to debut last summer but, like so many other attractions, was delayed due to the pandemic. Disney has not yet announced an opening date for the show.

