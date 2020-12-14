Two New 'Icons' Are Coming to Orlando's International Drive

Orlando's International Drive will be getting two new icons next summer.

Orlando's ICON Park — best known as the home to The Wheel, the 400-foot observation wheel that towers over I-Drive — today announced the addition of two new towering attractions for the summer of 2021.

The ICON Park Drop Tower will be the world's tallest free-standing drop tower attraction, at 430 feet. The new attraction will take up to 30 people at a time up for a rotating journey to the top of the tower, from where their seats will pitch forward 30 degrees to face the ground, before a 75-mph, 40-story drop.



The two towers of the ICON Park Slingshot, in the foreground, with the ICON Park Drop Tower behind. Concept image courtesy ICON Park.

The ICON Park Slingshot will be the world's tallest slingshot ride, at 300 feet. "The two-tower attraction will launch two riders out of an 'exploding volcano' approximately 450 feet straight up into the sky and reach speeds of up to 100 mph," the park said in its press release.

"ICON Park is constantly growing and expanding our entertainment options for locals and tourists alike," ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz said. "We’re proud to welcome these two record-setting attractions to the Orlando Entertainment District and look forward to the joy and adrenaline they will bring our guests."

The Slingshot Group of Companies, which operates the 450-foot Orlando StarFlyer at ICON Park, will operate the two new attractions.

