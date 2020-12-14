What is the world's best theme park hotel? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.
These 10 finalists will face off in a reader vote, starting today, for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. Your nominees are:
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World Resort
Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando Resort
Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Walt Disney World Resort
Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland Resort
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World Resort
Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando Resort
Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Resort
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando Resort
Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando Resort
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World Resort
Now it is time to vote... and campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.
Love ALL Universal Resorts, my favorite is Sapphire Falls. I don't stay there often because of no Express, but during the off season it is my go to resort, especially September HHN!
Of these, I've only been to Royal Pacific, and while the free Express is nice, it's not what I'd call "world's best hotel". That honor goes to Grand Californian. How does it get any better than a hotel inside the park?
Wilderness Lodge is wonderful. It gets my vote.
James - it gets "better than a hotel inside the park" when that park is Tokyo DisneySea!
I've stayed in 3 of these and spent time in all but the Wilderness Lodge. Universal's are strong contenders for the aforementioned Express perk, but MiraCosta just blew me away - especially if you get can a view of Mediterranean Harbor.
I’ve had the opportunity to stay at 7 of them. While they’re all great, my favorite is the Grand Californian, in Disneyland.
Been lucky enough to stay at a number of these and for the sheer combination of wonderful theming, emersion in the total resort ambiance, amenities, and ease of accessing the parks my favorite is a likely dark horse here, Royal Pacific. I enjoy other themes offered in this list a little more more, and some are more immersive overall, and some offer better amenities, but we did Royal Pacific for the first time last year and it was amazing. My wife and I are HHN regulars and it will be our home resort from now on. Disney gets docked points for how hard it is to get to some parks from various resorts. Wilderness Lodge is probably the best actual standalone resort on this list but for the combination I absolutely love Royal Pacific