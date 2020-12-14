What Is the World's Best Theme Park Hotel?

What is the world's best theme park hotel? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

These 10 finalists will face off in a reader vote, starting today, for the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant. Your nominees are:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World Resort

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Walt Disney World Resort

Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World Resort

Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando Resort

Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Resort

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando Resort

Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World Resort

Now it is time to vote... and campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.

Previously: What Is the World's Best Theme Park Restaurant?

Replies (6)