Walt Disney World Alters Its Star Wars Rules Again

Walt Disney World again is tweaking the rules to get on one of its most popular rides. Starting this Sunday, the "second seating" for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance virtual queue will open at 1pm daily, up one hour from the current 2pm opening time.

Fans visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios have two chances daily to enter the mandatory virtual queue for the attraction, which won our Theme Park Insider Award this year as the world's best. The first opportunity comes at 7am daily. Guests must have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios in order to try to enter the queue.

Disney World is planning to allow park hopping across its four theme parks once again, starting January 1. However, visitors will not be allowed to switch parks until 2pm each day, so the rule change for the Rise virtual queue effectively prevents guests from getting on the ride unless Disney's Hollywood Studios — the east coast home to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land — is their first park of the day.

To enter the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you should use the official Walt Disney World app. While you do not need to be inside the park for the 7am opportunity, you do for the 1pm. Access to a boarding group is subject to availability and not guaranteed.

