Walt Disney World Alters Its Star Wars Rules Again

Walt Disney World again is tweaking the rules to get on one of its most popular rides. Starting this Sunday, the "second seating" for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance virtual queue will open at 1pm daily, up one hour from the current 2pm opening time.
Fans visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios have two chances daily to enter the mandatory virtual queue for the attraction, which won our Theme Park Insider Award this year as the world's best. The first opportunity comes at 7am daily. Guests must have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios in order to try to enter the queue.
Disney World is planning to allow park hopping across its four theme parks once again, starting January 1. However, visitors will not be allowed to switch parks until 2pm each day, so the rule change for the Rise virtual queue effectively prevents guests from getting on the ride unless Disney's Hollywood Studios — the east coast home to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land — is their first park of the day.
To enter the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, you should use the official Walt Disney World app. While you do not need to be inside the park for the 7am opportunity, you do for the 1pm. Access to a boarding group is subject to availability and not guaranteed.
When the park hopping was announced, Disney made it clear that only guests with DHS original reservations were going to be able to get a RotR boarding group, so those coming in for the 'hop' wouldn't be given the chance anyway.
It's a great way for Disney to get the 2pm people into the park an hour earlier, thus potentially spending more money. From January, it also ensures the 2pm crowd doesn't immediately exit the park when they can't get a boarding group. If you can't get a pass at 1pm what can you do for an hour ..... spend money at Hollywood Studios maybe ??
Smart business as usual by Disney
Maybe it’s best to cancel the new rules as they were not as good as the original rules. We can pretend like the new rules never existed.
This is an obvious move to give DHS park-goers increased chances to get on RotR if they wish. Leaving the 2nd boarding pass distribution time at 2 PM would have resulted in park hoppers getting spots that guests starting their day at DHS should have first dibs on. However, this change also allows DHS guests to hop out of DHS if they fail to secure a spot during the second boarding pass distribution.
Honestly, I'm not sure why this second distribution couldn't be moved up to noon, because by that time, ride ops should have a good feel for how far along they are in accommodating the first set of Boarding Groups, and anyone who was going to start their day at DHS would have already been in the park by noon anyway.