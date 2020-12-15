New, Budget-Priced Hotel Opens at Universal Orlando

The Universal Orlando Resort today opened Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites, adding 2,050 budget-priced guest rooms for visitors to the resort.

The second, larger half of the Endless Summer Resort originally was supposed to open in March, but we all know what happened then. Universal Orlando began its phased reopening from the pandemic in June and has seen capacity crowds on recent weekends, though Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are operating at 35 percent of their peak capacity. The addition of thousands of hotel rooms, starting at under $80 a night, should help position Universal Orlando nicely for potential visitors who want to travel as the industry recovers next year, but who still need to watch their budget after a tough year financially.



Photo courtesy Universal

As the name implies, Dockside Inn and Suites offers both traditional hotel rooms as well as two-bedroom suites, which start at $115 a night. The hotel's restaurant is the Pier 8 Market, with most dishes under $12, and the hotel also offers two pools (and two pool bars) plus Early Park Admission. For a look around the new hotel, check out our preview from just before its originally planned opening in March. And for prices and reservations, please visit our travel partner's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites reservations page.

