Disneyland Launches Covid-19 Prevention Campaign

The Disneyland Resort today kicked off a public service awareness campaign, trying to get more people in Southern California to follow health and safety rules to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Disneyland's theme parks have been closed since March as the state of California limits travel and commercial activity in an attempt to stop the virus' spread. The new campaign uses characters from The Incredibles on digital billboards and TV spots around Orange and Los Angeles counties.

"The campaign emphasizes important health and safety measures, including physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and more, and leverages each character's personality to bring the message directly to our local communities in a dynamic way," Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said. "Our message is that together we can help the community if we're all responsible and do our part."

The campaign drops just as the first Californians working in the health care system are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. It also comes as Disneyland's home Orange County runs out of ICU beds and Californians infected with Covid-19 are overwhelm hospitals throughout the state.

Last month, I wrote in my Orange County Register column that America needs Disney’s help to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. While this campaign does not address the new Covid-19 vaccines, it's at least a step toward getting Disney more involved in using its public relations expertise and socially powerful intellectual property to move public opinion and behavior on Covid-19.

* * *

