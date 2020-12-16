Robert Niles
Robert Niles

What Is the World's Best Theme Park Show?

December 16, 2020, 3:37 PM · What is the world's best theme park show? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

These 10 finalists will face off in a reader vote over the next seven days to determine the winner of the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show. Typically, we have a rule that shows that closed during the year are not eligible for our year-end honors. However, given the disruption across the industry due to the pandemic, we decide to scrap that rule this year. Therefore, your nominees are:

The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Studios Florida

Cinéscénie, Puy du Fou

Fantasmic!, Disneyland

Festival of the Lion King, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Finding Nemo - The Musical, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Frozen - Live at the Hyperion, Disney California Adventure

Happily Ever After, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show, Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show

WaterWorld, Universal Studios Hollywood

World of Color, Disney California Adventure

Here is your opportunity to vote... and to campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.


Replies (3)

MIkeW
MIkeW
December 16, 2020 at 4:01 PM

Went for Fantastmic but have to give it to Waterworld, 25 years and so successful to the point some seeing it have long forgotten the movie it was based on.

formeryogi
formeryogi
December 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM

Had to vote for Waterworld. I never get tired of Fantasmic but gave the nod to Waterworld because the actors really earn their money with each performance. The physical demands of the Waterworld actors continues to amaze me. Fantasmic is pure Disney, with the sights and sounds, but almost anyone could sub for one of the performers. Hopefully, I'll be able to see Bourne soon and then compare it to Waterworld.

coasterdude
Anthony Murphy
December 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM

I am still going with Festival of the Lion King. That show is magical and fits perfectly with the theme of the area and the park. There is something for everybody.

Disney Continues Suspension of Its College Programs

