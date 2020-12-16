What is the world's best theme park show? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.
These 10 finalists will face off in a reader vote over the next seven days to determine the winner of the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show. Typically, we have a rule that shows that closed during the year are not eligible for our year-end honors. However, given the disruption across the industry due to the pandemic, we decide to scrap that rule this year. Therefore, your nominees are:
The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Studios Florida
Cinéscénie, Puy du Fou
Fantasmic!, Disneyland
Festival of the Lion King, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Finding Nemo - The Musical, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Frozen - Live at the Hyperion, Disney California Adventure
Happily Ever After, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show, Universal Studios Florida
WaterWorld, Universal Studios Hollywood
World of Color, Disney California Adventure
Here is your opportunity to vote... and to campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.
Had to vote for Waterworld. I never get tired of Fantasmic but gave the nod to Waterworld because the actors really earn their money with each performance. The physical demands of the Waterworld actors continues to amaze me. Fantasmic is pure Disney, with the sights and sounds, but almost anyone could sub for one of the performers. Hopefully, I'll be able to see Bourne soon and then compare it to Waterworld.
I am still going with Festival of the Lion King. That show is magical and fits perfectly with the theme of the area and the park. There is something for everybody.
Went for Fantastmic but have to give it to Waterworld, 25 years and so successful to the point some seeing it have long forgotten the movie it was based on.