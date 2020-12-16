What Is the World's Best Theme Park Show?

What is the world's best theme park show? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

These 10 finalists will face off in a reader vote over the next seven days to determine the winner of the 2021 Theme Park Insider Award for Best Show. Typically, we have a rule that shows that closed during the year are not eligible for our year-end honors. However, given the disruption across the industry due to the pandemic, we decide to scrap that rule this year. Therefore, your nominees are:

The Bourne Stuntacular, Universal Studios Florida

Cinéscénie, Puy du Fou

Fantasmic!, Disneyland

Festival of the Lion King, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Finding Nemo - The Musical, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Frozen - Live at the Hyperion, Disney California Adventure

Happily Ever After, Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show, Universal Studios Florida

WaterWorld, Universal Studios Hollywood

World of Color, Disney California Adventure

Here is your opportunity to vote... and to campaign in the comments. We will announce the winner on January 1, 2021.





