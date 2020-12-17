Check Out Walt Disney World's Latest Vacation Deal

Walt Disney World is offering a new vacation package, as the resort looks to boost attendance in 2021. The new deal gives visitors two free days at the Disney World theme parks when they buy a four-night, three-day vacation package at a Disney hotel.

So, basically, you're getting theme park admission on your arrival and departure days at no extra charge. But the five-day tickets can be used anytime within eight days of check-in, so if you want that scheduling flexibility if you're also staying off-site for a few days on your visit, you've got that. And you can extend the "two days free" offer to on-property stays longer than four nights, if you wish. You will continue to need to make a Disney Park Pass reservation to enter the parks on your ticketed days, however.

The new package is available to book starting January 5, 2021 and will be valid for arrival most nights between January 8 through September 25. No other discounts apply, but arrivals up to April 30 are eligible for Disney's flexible cancellation policy, which waives Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in.

The number of rooms available for the offer is limited and excludes three-bedroom villas, villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, cabins at Disney's Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, and bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows.

To book, visit Disney World's website, starting January 5.

Replies (1)