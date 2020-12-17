Disneyland's Corn Dog Moves to Disney World

A Disneyland favorite is making the trip east, to a new home at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The iconic Disneyland hand-dipped corn dog is now on the menu at the Magic Kingdom's Sleepy Hollow. Selling for $10.99, the corn dog includes a side of house-made chips. (We would love to hear from Orlando-area readers if our savings trick still works on the east coast.) And if you're curious, Disney World is saying that this is an all-beef dog underneath that crispy, sweet cornbread coating.

Disneyland had brought the corn dog to Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure before the Regional Stay Home order forced Disneyland to close in-person dining in the Downtown Disney district that now includes part of DCA. So if you want an authentic Disney corn dog right now, you'll need to be in Florida rather than California.

Disney World also has announced other menu changes at the Magic Kingdom, including the addition of Egg & Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches at The Lunching Pad, The Friar's Nook, and Westward Ho, starting December 20. The last two also will be serving doughnut holes in the mornings, and Friar's Nook also will offer Tots & Sausage Gravy.

As earlier noted, Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant — which reopened today — is serving Lobster Rolls as well as Fried Shrimp, Fried Fish, and Chicken Breast Nuggets combo platters while Columbia Harbour House remains closed. And The Crystal Palace has reopened with a family-style three-course dining experience in lieu of its former Winnie the Pooh character meal.

Finally, for those of you missing the Pork Shank at Gaston's, a Braised Lamb Shank has joined the $62 fixed-price menu at Cinderella’s Royal Table. It is served with Cannellini Bean Ragoût, Caramelized Pickled Shallots, and Herbed Panko Breadcrumbs.

