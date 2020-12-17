Legoland Bids 2020 an Early Goodbye

Why wait to say good-bye and good riddance to the dumpster fire that is 2020?

Legoland California isn't. The Carlsbad theme park has been closed since mid-March due the Covid-19 pandemic, which is at its worst right now in the Golden State, as it is in many communities across the nation. But the park's Master Model Builders Tim Sams and PJ Catalano have been at work to help us all ring in an eagerly awaited 2021 early, with a Lego brick drop in Miniland New York.

While they wait for the brick to drop, the residents of Miniland's Times Square are practicing safe physical distancing by standing six Lego studs apart while queuing for the two most in-demand items this year: toilet paper and Covid-19 vaccines.

While Legoland California remains closed, fans can get a look at the Miniland scene by shopping at the park's Big Store, which remains open at limited capacity for holiday shopping.

