Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Legoland Bids 2020 an Early Goodbye

December 17, 2020, 5:15 PM · Why wait to say good-bye and good riddance to the dumpster fire that is 2020?

Legoland California isn't. The Carlsbad theme park has been closed since mid-March due the Covid-19 pandemic, which is at its worst right now in the Golden State, as it is in many communities across the nation. But the park's Master Model Builders Tim Sams and PJ Catalano have been at work to help us all ring in an eagerly awaited 2021 early, with a Lego brick drop in Miniland New York.

While they wait for the brick to drop, the residents of Miniland's Times Square are practicing safe physical distancing by standing six Lego studs apart while queuing for the two most in-demand items this year: toilet paper and Covid-19 vaccines.

While Legoland California remains closed, fans can get a look at the Miniland scene by shopping at the park's Big Store, which remains open at limited capacity for holiday shopping.

* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)

80sMan
80sMan
December 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM

Haha. Well played, Legoland!

robert
Editor
Robert Niles
December 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM

This is the laugh I needed today.

80sMan
80sMan
December 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM

Same here, Robert. Plus, they’re conveying the sentiment that we’re all sharing, right now! 2020 can pretty much **** off!

MIkeW
MIkeW
December 17, 2020 at 10:41 PM

Yep, think we can all agree this is not going to be a year to remember fondly.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Disneyland's Corn Dog Moves to Disney World

Disneyland's Corn Dog Moves to Disney World

Need Discount Tickets?

Get Our Newsletter

Read Robert's Book

Stories from a Theme Park Insider