Disney Announces Dates for Next Epcot Flower Festival

Walt Disney World has announced the dates for its next Epcot festival. Like all of the park's festivals since Disney reopened last summer, this will be another "Taste of" event, reflecting operational limitations during the ongoing pandemic.

"Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival" will run from March 3, 2021 through July 5. The event will feature the return of multiple Disney character topiaries, including Epcot favorite Figment and the star of the expanded France pavilion, Remy. The event also will feature a scavenger hunt, called "Spike’s Pollen Nation Exploration." In addition, Disney will open more than a dozen Outdoor Kitchens for the event, with menus will be announced later.

If you want the latest Epcot festival schedule at a glance, here it is:

Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays runs now through December 31.

Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs January 8, 2021 through February 22.

Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs March 3 through July 5.

No word yet on dates for the 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, which typically runs in the late Summer through Fall.

