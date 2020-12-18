Watch the Super Nintendo World Livestream Here

Nintendo today is hosting a 15-minute livestream from Universal Studios Japan's upcoming Super Nintendo World land. The livestream starts at 6pm Eastern Time, 3pm Pacific.

Here is the embed for the video. Watch with us here live, then tell us what you think in the comments.

Universal last month announced that Super Nintendo World will open at the Osaka, Japan theme park on February 4, 2021. If you can't wait for the livestream — or just want more Super Nintendo World video — we published a first look from inside the land last month, which includes looks inside the queue for Mario Kart Koopa's Challenge as well as exterior views, including the Yoshi's Adventure track ride.

As always, stay tuned for more Super Nintendo World news.

* * *

