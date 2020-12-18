What is the world's best roller coaster? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.
Starting today, you can vote for your favorite to win the overall title of Best Roller Coaster in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2021. Your choice are, in alphabetical order:
El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure
Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Fury 325, Carowinds
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Incredible Hulk Coaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion
Lightning Rod, Dollywood
Maverick, Cedar Point
Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point
Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain
Campaign in the comments, or just cast your vote right now:
This is SO hard. I voted for Hagrid’s because I experienced the most pure joy I’ve ever had on a coaster while riding it. But Everest is one of the best themed attractions I’ve ever seen. And all of the coasters at BG Tampa (well, except for Sheikra) are simply awesome... and I’ve never even experienced the iron giants so many folks on here rave about ... it’s nice to have such a wealth of selections in this
category.
Rather than posting my personal top ten list, here's where all of these land in my personal rankings (out of 540 coasters ridden):
1. Lightning Rod
2. El Toro
3. Fury 325
6. Maverick
7. Intimidator 305
8. Twisted Colossus
12. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
16. Steel Vengeance
67. Incredible Hulk
79. Expedition Everest
What are some top coasters of mine that didn't make this list? In no particular order, X2 (SFMM), Superman the Ride (SFNE), Outlaw Run (SDC), and Top Thrill Dragster (CP).
Twisted Colossus for me! Such a smooth, comfy ride. Plus that airtime is insane.
Disappointed to not see Nitro on the list, but am glad people aren’t dismissing Everest because of disco yeti. EE for the win!