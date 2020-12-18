What Is the World's Best Roller Coaster?

What is the world's best roller coaster? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the 10 finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

Starting today, you can vote for your favorite to win the overall title of Best Roller Coaster in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2021. Your choice are, in alphabetical order:

El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Fury 325, Carowinds

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Incredible Hulk Coaster, Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

Lightning Rod, Dollywood

Maverick, Cedar Point

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Campaign in the comments, or just cast your vote right now:





