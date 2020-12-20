Do You Gain Weight, or Lose It, on a Disney World Trip?

Which sounds more like your typical Walt Disney World vacation? Do you start at rope drop, rushing from ride to show to parade, trying to bag as many attractions as possible while you walk tens of thousands of steps across the parks? Or do you take time out to enjoy sit-down meals at favorite restaurants, further breaking up the day with plenty of stops for unique theme park snacks?

I suspect that, for many of us, our days at Disney are a mix of the two. But there's one, sure-fire way to know which style of visit you tend toward.

Just step on the scale at the end of the trip.

Calories might not count on vacation, as some try to rationalize, but the scale will count the result when you get back home — no matter what you might have told yourself when a waiter asked, "how about dessert?"

Are you one to gain weight from taking full advantage of those extra desserts and snacks on the Disney Disney Program or at Epcot food festivals? Or does a trip to Disney mean a full cardio workout and lost weight, thanks to all those extra steps each day?



Who is missing the cookies and hot cocoa from Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party this year?

And let's not forget about dehydration. The biggest rookie mistake at Disney might be to forget about drinking an adequate amount of water in that often-hot Florida sun, leaving you to sweat off a lot of weight but putting you at risk for heat exhaustion, or worse.

For me, I usually focus on rides when visiting a theme park, but I totally understand fans who see the food as an attraction, too. Especially at Disney, where eating and drinking around Epcot probably draws more fans than anything else in that park these days.

So what about you?

Please tell us in the comments how the "eat more v. exercise more" question plays out for you when you're at Disney.

* * *

