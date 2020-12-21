What Is the World's Best Theme Park Attraction?

What is the world's best theme park attraction? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the nine finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.

Starting today, you can vote for your favorite to win the overall title of Best Attraction in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2021. Your choice are, in alphabetical order:

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan

Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Universal Studios Florida

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan

Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland

Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland

Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Wednesday we will wrap the final-round voting with Best Theme Park.

Replies (9)