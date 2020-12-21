What is the world's best theme park attraction? We asked Theme Park Insider's readers that question, and today we are announcing the nine finalists that topped the vote in our recent survey of newsletter subscribers.
Starting today, you can vote for your favorite to win the overall title of Best Attraction in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards, which we will announce on January 1, 2021. Your choice are, in alphabetical order:
The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Japan
Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Universal Studios Florida
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan
Indiana Jones Adventure, Disneyland
Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland
Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios
Wednesday we will wrap the final-round voting with Best Theme Park.
For me, it is ROTR by a large margin. I have never been so wowed by an attraction experience from the beginning (including the queue) to the end. It is absolutely superb.
Note that the only ride on here I have not ridden before is Pirates, and it does look amazing!
ROTR May be a visual marvel, but there is absolutely no thrill and the tech issues, constantly, preclude it from being a winner for now. Funny how all the Universal screen haters love the screen based ROTR! Yes, they ARE screens, magical screens, but screens none the less!
Forbidden journey has it all, BEST QUEUE EVER, the Kuka arms make for a thrilling journey and nice mix of screens and great physical props.
Spidey is a close second, amazing with how old it is, but I can ride FJ all day long.
Radiator is a cool ride, love the scenery, but not close to the best, test track on mild steroids.
Avatar bores me.
Never rode Shanghai Pirates, but from what I've seen, same ride with very cool projection mapping, aka, screens for all the UO haters.
Love Twilight Zone, close to the top, very close. Remember riding over a dozen times during a torrential downpour.
For best "Theme" park attraction I need to take everything into account, so
For Thrill, Theming, Queue AND Story it is FJ for #1
@MrTorrance you made me laugh cause you are so right. Screens at Disney are not screens its just "magic"...lol Screens at Universal is an offense to the theming industry!!
I voted Forbidden Journey since its a good mix of technology and the queue is just amazing. Rise is also amazing but I'm just not into Star Wars so to me the Harry Potter rides were far more entertaining.
I've never left a ride in absolute draw-dropping, moth agape awe..until getting off Rise of the Resistance. And I must say, it was the Cast Members who really sold it. Truly felt I was living in the Star Wars galaxy.
For me, having watched videos of the latter two, it's probably between Rise of the Resistance, Pirates Shanghai, and Mystic Manor. If you wanted to say Forbidden Journey or the SCOOP rides at Universal I probably wouldn't argue too strenuously.
Calling Rise of the Resistance "screen-based" as a pejorative is pretty inane, it is not there to shake you around in front of a movie screen. If you want to come for Flight of Passage for that, go ahead. I happen to think that all forms of theme park ride are valid, so long as you can provide the emotional experience I expect.
As much as I really, really, REALLY want to vote for Rise of the Resistance (because it is that good), it is a broken ride. And a broken ride does not deserve to have such honors bestowed upon it.
So I will go with Pirates in Shanghai, which looks truly amazing in it's own right. Not to mention it's a 10-minute ride. Why don't we get those anymore?!
I went with Rise just on videos but do love Forbidden Journey and Spider-Man too yet ROS just seems so more epic pulling you into it.
This is a tough one. I've ridden all of these except Battle for the Sunken Treasure, and while I think that looks like the best, I don't feel right voting for something I personally haven't experienced.
Rise of the Resistance would be the clear winner for me if the ride component was stronger. I love the build-up, the preshows, and the interaction with cast members, but the ride itself is a little on the underwhelming side IMO. It's not due to screens (which are only extensively used in a couple scenes within the ride), but rather due to the ride's repetitiveness with a continuing pattern of "go one way, encounter hazard, reverse and take a different path." Especially after seeing how much can be done with the trackless system on Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, it just feels like the trackless technology isn't fully utilized here, making it a little too much of a miss to claim the best attraction title (not to mention how difficult it is just to get on this thing).
Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is, to me, the best of these from a ride perspective. Even over 20 years later, the attraction holds up as an excellent blend between virtual and physical scenes, plus the ride is just extremely well put together. However, it was created in a time before entry to exit immersion was a major consideration for most destination attractions, therefore the pre-ride experience is a little less exciting than most.
I would say my pick has to come down to either Indiana Jones Adventure or Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, as while there may be certain attractions that excel in one area, I don't think any others offer the same quality as a complete package that these two do. Which is better is honestly a coin toss in my head, and I go back and forth which I name as my favorite attraction.
That said, I'd say there's a valid argument for anything on this list to be considered for the title except Flight of Passage, which I find to be quite overrated and rank below several attractions that didn't make the cut here (Disneyland's Pirates, Splash Mountain, and Kilimanjaro Safaris to name a few). I'm also a little surprised that popular favorite Journey to the Center of the Earth didn't make the cut this year (though personally I think that one looks a tad overrated as well).
Well, it's Disneyland's Pirates, but sure.