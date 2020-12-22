Walt Disney World's Epcot Unveils Its New Entrance Plaza

What was old is new again. Or is it, what is new was once old? I don't know, but Epcot's classic entrance sculpture is now complete in the newly refurbished Epcot entrance plaza.

Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Imagineering are sharing photos of the new entrance plaza, which focuses on the three acrylic pylons that stood in front of Spaceship Earth when the park opened in 1982.







Photos courtesy Disney

WDI's Creative Portfolio Director for Walt Disney World, Zach Riddley, wrote, "One of the items I am personally so excited to reveal to the world is a brand new lighting design with color-changing capabilities! This is an entirely new idea, anchored by a brilliant center light that shines upward as a symbol of unity and optimism – themes that have always been at the center of this idea called EPCOT."

Around that central fountain, the old "Leave a Legacy" monuments are long gone, replaced by new planters and landscaping, designed to create an impression of harmony between the natural world and human technology.

The reimagined entrance plaza is just one of the many projects underway at Epcot, which will welcome the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure trackless dark ride in an expanded France pavilion in World Showcase next year. The World Shaowcase Lagoon also will welcome the new Harmonious night-time show, with staging platforms now being installed on the lagoon. And the biggest new attraction (literally) will be the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster now under construction on the site of the former Universe of Energy pavilion.

And because you are asking — nope, no opening dates yet.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)