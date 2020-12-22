Universal Orlando Hits Capacity for Fourth Day in a Row

It might be 2020, but it's still Christmas week at Orlando's theme parks. And that means parks filling to capacity.

Granted, because of this year's pandemic, that capacity is only about 35 percent of normal operations. But the Universal Orlando theme parks are hitting that new cap, closing the gates at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure this morning for the fourth day in a row.

Today, December 22nd at 10:15 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon. For updates, please call our capacity hotline: 407-817-8317 pic.twitter.com/bQVfmre35U — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 22, 2020

Typically, it's the week after Christmas that sees the biggest crowds at the year-round theme parks. But Universal Orlando has been offering a special ticket deal to Florida residents that gave them unlimited admission to USF and IOA through December 24.

That deal has helped Universal to fill its parks to the new capacity on many weekends during the fall, and now it looks like fans are trying to get every last day of use from those tickets before they expire on Thursday.

That said, it's not like rival Walt Disney World is a ghost town this week or anything. Wait times down the road are posting over an hour for many top attractions, too. Disney's theme parks also are running at a 35 percent cap, but Disney is using an advance reservation system for park admissions that helps those parks from having to "close the gates" the way that Universal has been doing.

If you are visiting the Orlando parks this week, we would love to hear in the comments about your experiences.

