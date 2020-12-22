Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Universal Orlando Hits Capacity for Fourth Day in a Row

December 22, 2020, 12:44 PM · It might be 2020, but it's still Christmas week at Orlando's theme parks. And that means parks filling to capacity.

Granted, because of this year's pandemic, that capacity is only about 35 percent of normal operations. But the Universal Orlando theme parks are hitting that new cap, closing the gates at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure this morning for the fourth day in a row.

Typically, it's the week after Christmas that sees the biggest crowds at the year-round theme parks. But Universal Orlando has been offering a special ticket deal to Florida residents that gave them unlimited admission to USF and IOA through December 24.

That deal has helped Universal to fill its parks to the new capacity on many weekends during the fall, and now it looks like fans are trying to get every last day of use from those tickets before they expire on Thursday.

That said, it's not like rival Walt Disney World is a ghost town this week or anything. Wait times down the road are posting over an hour for many top attractions, too. Disney's theme parks also are running at a 35 percent cap, but Disney is using an advance reservation system for park admissions that helps those parks from having to "close the gates" the way that Universal has been doing.

If you are visiting the Orlando parks this week, we would love to hear in the comments about your experiences.

Replies (6)

the__man
the__man
December 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM

Considering the circumstances it ridiculous that Universal isn't requiring reservations, even on a normal weekend they still routinely hit capacity. Just seems mean spirited to sell people tickets then they come all the way to Orlando and get pissed off and have to be refunded and find something to do. While obviously you and I know to get there early to make sure you can get in, you really think some bumble**** GP from South Carolina is thinking along those lines?

I was driving past Icon Park the other day and the place was packed with very few people wearing masks, I would guess maybe 1/10 people were wearing masks. So the alternatives are not great lol.

THCreative
TH Creative
December 22, 2020 at 2:41 PM

You calculated 1/10while “driving past”?

Congrats to Universal. Cash flow is KING.

Rock-Blazer12
James Trexen
December 22, 2020 at 3:31 PM

We can only hope that Universal management sees this as a sign that theme park demand is still there and that they resume work on Epic soon.

thecolonel
thecolonel
December 22, 2020 at 7:25 PM

My kids haven't been to school in months, here in the Bay we can't eat at restaurants, period, and the nation's hospitals are bursting at the seams with covid patients.

But a theme park is open in Florida. AMERICA: Straight up Dumb!

Rock-Blazer12
James Trexen
December 22, 2020 at 8:19 PM

*le sigh*

MIkeW
MIkeW
December 23, 2020 at 1:00 AM

@thecolonel: And some folks thinking "sure, California is erupting with cases but that's no reason Disney workers can't be at their jobs!"

