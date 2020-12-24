Watch: A Very Merry Disney Christmas at Home

Merry Christmas, theme park fans! I know that the pandemic is keeping many of you from visiting the parks this holiday season, so I would like to summon the Ghost of Christmases Past to bring you some of our favorite holiday videos from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so you can enjoy a theme park Christmas celebration at home.
We start at the Disney California Adventure and Disneyland then head east to Walt Disney World for a castle show, parade, and fireworks, before returning to Disneyland for the finale from the annual Candlelight service.
In case you missed it, we have another holiday playlist for you from Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, for our Grinch and Harry Potter fans.
Best wishes to stay safe and enjoy the rest of this holiday season.Tweet
@MikeW As a former Californian and Disneyland cast member, I can vouch for the holiday season at Disneyland being special as well. I was always a big fan of the toy soldier trumpeteers. But the park itself just has a special feeling this time of year (well, not so much this year, because they're not open, but every other year). It's generally a busy time to visit, but very worth it for the atmosphere.
On Christmas day, when I was a cast member, it was always extra busy. And I'd have guests ask me why it was so busy. They were under the impression that Christmas would be a slow day. So I'd say, "Let me guess, did Santa leave these tickets to Disneyland for you under the tree?" The parents who were into it would say "Yes." And then I'd say, "He left tickets under other people's trees as well. He was nice enough to tell us he was doing this so we would be ready for all of you. We'll do our best to make sure you all have a great day." This usually went over well.
But of course, there are always "those guests" who think they should have the park to themselves, but at that point you just nod and smile at whatever complaints they have and pretend that you understand why they thought Christmas would be an empty day at a Disney park.
To all Theme Park Insider readers, I wish you all a merry Christmas if it's a holiday you celebrate, happy Hanukkah, happy Kwanzaa, jolly Festivus, and if you don't celebrate any of those, happy Friday. 'Tis the season for us all to put our differences aside and just be kind to each other (and wow, I can't believe that's not a year-long thing, but we live in the real world and know that isn't the case). I wish you all well in the coming year.
Merry Christmas Theme Park Insiders, from The Plums. Let's hope that 2021 returns us all to something resembling "normal". Itching to get back to America.
Remain safe!
Christmas at Disney World is a special time to be sure.