Watch: A Very Merry Disney Christmas at Home

Merry Christmas, theme park fans! I know that the pandemic is keeping many of you from visiting the parks this holiday season, so I would like to summon the Ghost of Christmases Past to bring you some of our favorite holiday videos from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, so you can enjoy a theme park Christmas celebration at home.

We start at the Disney California Adventure and Disneyland then head east to Walt Disney World for a castle show, parade, and fireworks, before returning to Disneyland for the finale from the annual Candlelight service.

In case you missed it, we have another holiday playlist for you from Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, for our Grinch and Harry Potter fans.

Best wishes to stay safe and enjoy the rest of this holiday season.

