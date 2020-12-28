TikTok Star Gets First Look at Epcot's Ratatouille Ride

The woman who kicked off the DIY Ratatouille musical on TikTok has gotten a sneak peek at the new Ratatouille ride at Walt Disney World.

Disney has given New York teacher Emily Jacobsen, who musically declared her love for Pixar's aspiring chef in a TikTok post last summer, a walk through tour of part of the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure dark ride, now under construction in the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase.

Jacobsen's original post went viral on the social media platform, inspiring others to create their own Ratatouille-themed songs. Eventually, a group of those creators came together to produce Ratatouille, the TikTok Musical, which will stream on January 1, 2021 at 7pm Eastern. Tickets will benefit The Actors Fund, a 138-year-old charity that benefits actors and backstage workers in theater and other performing arts.

As for the preview of the Ratatouille attraction, Disney's video does not reveal anything that I and other reporters did not get to see when we took our own walk through tour of Epcot's Ratatouille ride one year ago. So I would not take this latest publicity event as proof that a soft opening is imminent.

Disney has said that it will open Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in 2021, but has not provided a more specific date. The attraction's basically been ready to go for some time, but with park capacity limited due to the pandemic, Walt Disney World doesn't exactly have much incentive to drop an expensive new attraction on the public until it can accommodate more visitors to the resort.

