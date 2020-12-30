Here's How D23 Is Celebrating 50 Years of Walt Disney World

Disney's official fan club is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

D23 today revealed the 2021 Gold Member Collector Set that it will send to Gold-level members of the fan club who join or renew this year. A classic tin lunchbox leads the collection, which also includes a custom-designed set of five soft enamel pins, a retro felt pennant, a 2021 edition of the Walt Disney World News, and an exclusive 7-inch vinyl album: Walt Disney World: Then and Now.



Photo courtesy D23

The pin set includes Orange Bird perched on the classic Walt Disney World logo, Henry from Country Bear Jamboree, Figment from Journey Into Imagination, R3-X from his "Captain Rex" years at Star Tours (before he got his current gig at Oga's Cantina), and the Yeti from Expedition Everest. The record offers "Bear Band Serenade" from Country Bear Jamboree on the A side and the new "Nothing Can Stop Us Now" theme song from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway on the flip side. And the newspaper includes original articles celebrating the resort's birthday, including a retrospective on the origins of Walt Disney's "Florida Project" and "50 Favorite Things" found at Walt Disney World Resort, written by D23 and Walt Disney Archives staff.

D23 this year is offering Gold membership two ways: an individual plan for $99 a year and a "Duo Plan" for $129.99 a year. The Collector Set will ship to current members two to three weeks after their renewal date. (There's just one Collector Set per membership plan.) You can get more information about the set and join the club at d23.com/collector-set-2021.

* * *

