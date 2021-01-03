Last Chance for Free Days at Universal Orlando This Summer

This week brings fans' last chance to book Universal Orlando's "three days free" deal for theme park tickets this year.

The deal offers five days' admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for the price of two days. You do not have to use the tickets right away, as they are valid through August 31 - in case you want to lock in this deal for a summer vacation. But you must purchase the ticket special by Wednesday, January 6.



The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida

The three-days-free deal tickets are $299.99 per adult through our travel partner for Park-to-Park tickets (required to ride Hogwarts Express train between the two parks) and $249.99 per adult for one-park-per-day tickets. Here is the link to buy.

Ticket combos with SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland Florida also are available via that page, if you are considering those parks for a spring or summer trip, too. Our travel partner will have some special hotel deals available later this year, too, as travel destinations look to take advantage of a vaccine-driven recovery after a dreadful 2020. But the terms of those deals mean that we can only link them through our newsletter, so please sign up to subscribe if you are not already getting our email.

Universal Orlando last year debuted its The Bourne Stuntacular show, which made our year-end Top 25 list for theme park shows worldwide. This year will bring the Jurassic World VelociCoaster to Islands of Adventure, which is one of the most-anticipated new rides in the United States in 2021. And the two The Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands continue to be strong attractions for the resort, which has been enjoying strong attendance during the recent holiday season.

