First Live Look Inside Walt Disney World's Star Wars Hotel

The head of the Walt Disney World Resort has shared two of the first live photos from inside the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel, now under construction at the resort.

Here is Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle with one of the bunks in the hotel's cabins.

Disney is using the word "cabins" rather than "rooms" because the Galactic Starcruiser is themed to be a ship in space, after all. Bookings will be for two-night cruises that will include a "port call" to Batuu, i.e. Disney's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land at the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park next door.

The experience is designed to make visitors feel like they are traveling in space, from the moment they enter the resort's front door and take a shuttle up to the starcruiser to the moment they depart. Interactive adventures on the starcruiser will be available, effectively making a trip here into a live-action role-playing experience for those who wish to take it to that level. To preserve the illusion of space travel, all the "windows" in the hotel will be animated screens, much like the one that Vahle and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro posed with here.

Vahle also shared a concept image of what that window will look like when the hotel is open to guests.

Even the port call to Batuu will be on buses with the animated windows, to maintain the conceit that guests are traveling in space. (Without the zero-G, one supposes.)

Although the hotel was scheduled to open sometime this year, that's been delayed due to the pandemic. Disney has not yet announced a new opening date or a date to start booking.

