Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening, Again

Disneyland Paris has postponed its planned reopening due to the persistence of new Covid cases in Europe.

The resort had announced that it would reopen on February 13. However, now Disneyland Paris is saying that it is targeting an April 2 return. The Disneyland Paris theme parks first closed on March 12, 2020 due to the initial Covid outbreak then reopened on July 15 before closing again on October 29. They have remained closed since.

Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If you have a booking with us during the closing period, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions: https://t.co/3c0DbxYPLC pic.twitter.com/yom7cB4it3 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 18, 2021

Disneyland Paris is canceling all bookings for arrivals through April 1. Guests with affected reservations may rebook through March 31 at the same price for arrivals April 2 through March 30, 2022. See Disney's website for details. Dated tickets during the extended closure will be refunded and non-dated tickets will be extended through September 30.

After closing in October, Disneyland Paris had targeted a return by Christmas before delaying that until February. So take the newly announced April 2 reopening as a target rather than a sure thing when considering your travel plans.

The Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and the original Disneyland Resort in California are closed due to the pandemic, while Tokyo Disney recently reduced its operating hours and capacity. Walt Disney World in Florida and Shanghai Disneyland continue to operate under their own capacity restrictions. For more information about these and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our new theme park guides.

