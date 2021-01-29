ICON Park Breaks Ground on Record-Setting Thrill Rides

Construction has begun on two new record-setting thrill rides on Orlando's International Drive.

ICON Park hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today for the ICON Park Slingshot and ICON Park Drop Tower. Announced last month, the Slingshot will fling riders up to 450 feet in the air between two 300-foot towers, making it the tallest slingshot ride in the world. The Drop Tower will stand 430 feet, making it the world's tallest free-standing drop tower ride. Seats will tilt forward 30 degrees once riders reach the tower of the tower, before making the nearly 400-foot free fall at up to 75 mph.



Concept image of the Slingshot, foreground, and the Drop Tower

ICON Park president and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz joined Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin, International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce President Maria Triscari and Ritchie Armstrong, the owner of the two new attractions, (left to right, below) for the groundbreaking.

"Adding these two new, skyscraper-height rides to The Wheel and StarFlyer will make ICON Park the land of the giants," Jaskiewicz said. "ICON Park's three stunning thrill rides added to our seven other world-class attractions make the Orlando Entertainment District the ideal place for friends and families."

The two new thrill rides will open in December, Armstrong said. In addition to The Wheel and StarFlyer swing ride, other attractions now open at ICON Park include the SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Museum of Illusions Orlando, Arcade City, and 7D Dark Ride Adventure. The In The Game virtual playground is also under development at ICON Park.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)