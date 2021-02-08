Howl-O-Scream Comes to SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego has put a Howl-O-Scream event on its 2021 upcoming events calendar.

Howl-O-Scream is the brand name used by SeaWorld’s sibling Busch Gardens theme parks for their adult-focused Halloween events. The San Diego park typically takes a more family-friendly approach to Halloween with its Spooktacular event, which also remains on the park’s calendar for September and October of this year.

Since SWSD now has put Howl-O-Scream on its upcoming events calendar for the same time period, it seems likely that Spooktacular will run during the days as part of regular park admission, while Howl-O-Scream could run in the evenings as a hard-ticket event, as it does at Busch Gardens Tampa.

An adult-focused Halloween event - with scareactor-filled mazes and scare zones like those typically found in Tampa - would be a first for SeaWorld San Diego, but a new hard-ticket event for the park would provide extra revenue following a year in which the park remained closed for months.

SeaWorld San Diego is partially open now under state rules allowing zoos to operate. Rides at the park remain closed indefinitely. No word yet on specific dates, prices or attractions for San Diego’s Howl-O-Scream event, which likely will depend upon state reopening rules.

For tickets to SeaWorld San Diego, please visit our travel partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)