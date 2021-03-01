Here's the Menu for 'A Touch of Disney' at California Adventure

Disneyland has revealed the menu for the upcoming "A Touch of Disney" event starting March 18 at Disney California Adventure.

As promised, some fan-favorite items from Disneyland are making the trip across the esplanade to DCA for the food-and-merchandise event.

Smokejumpers Grill will serve a one-half Monte Cristo Sandwich from the Blue Bayou Restaurant

Cocina Cucamonga will serve Bengal Beef Skewer with Sweet Zulu Sauce, Banyan Beef Skewer, and Chieftain Chicken Skewer with Polynesian sauce from Bengal Barbecue

Sonoma Terrace will serve the Toasted Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats will serve Dole Whip Pineapple Soft Serve from the Tiki Juice Bar, as well as a new "It's Lemon" and pineapple swirl

The D-Lish Marketplace will serve Walt’s Chili from Carnation Cafe

The Cluck-A-Doodle Moo marketplace will serve Chicken Gumbo from Cafe Orleans

In addition, Award Wieners will continue serving Corn Dogs, Hot Link Corn Dogs, and Cheddar Cheese Sticks in Corn Dog batter, previously found at Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure and in Disneyland. And the Golden Dreams marketplace will be serving Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings served with Togarashi aioli from Trader Sam's at the Disneyland Hotel.

Disney is expanding its mobile ordering service on the Disneyland app for the event in order to promote more effective physical distancing by eliminating queues to order and pay for food at most restaurants. Mobile ordering will be available at Award Wieners, Smokejumpers Grill, Cappuccino Cart, Cocina Cucamonga, Rita’s Baja Blenders, Pacific Wharf Distribution Co., Sonoma Terrace, Cozy Cone Motel, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Bayside Brews, and the LA Style, California Craft Brews, D-Lish, Cluck-A-Doodle Moo, Golden Dreams, and Uncork California marketplaces. Mobile check-in will be available for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining, which will take reservations online starting March 11 on the Disneyland website.

Pretty much the only places that will not be taking mobile orders will be Poultry Palace and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff on Pixar Pier, plus the popcorn and churro carts. No other dining locations beyond those listed will be open for the event, but the event will include Disney character appearances, photo ops, and select shops open for Disneyland Resort and Disney merchandise sales.

You can find the complete menu on the Disney website. Admission is $75 per person and includes a $25 dining card, unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from the event, and parking at the Mickey and Friends structure. A Touch of Disney runs noon through 8pm on Thursdays through Mondays, with parking opening at 11:30am. Tickets go on sale March 4 and must be purchased online in advance, with limited quantities available for each date. No closing date for the event has been determined.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)