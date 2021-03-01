Cedar Fair Looks to Hire Thousands for 2021 Season

The Cedar Fair amusement parks will be looking to hire thousands of workers nationwide for the 2021 season through an online "National Hiring Day" event on March 13.

Flagship Cedar Point in Ohio will be looking to hire 6,500 workers through the event and in-person interviews at the Sandusky park. In California, where theme parks remain officially closed, Cedar Fair's Knott's Berry Farm will be looking to 1,700 new employees in anticipation of reopening as well as to support the park's on-going food fair special events.

Job-seekers can register for the event through the Cedar Fair website. Other parks participating include California's Great America, Carowinds, Dorney Park, Kings Dominion, Kings Island, Michigan's Adventure, Valleyfair, Worlds of Fun and Cedar Fair's two Schiltterbahn water parks.

The parks are looking to hire food and beverage associates, cooks, ride operators, merchandise associates, lifeguards, housekeeping, parks services and more.

It's another sign of a turn-around for the industry, which 11 months ago was laying off thousands of employees, canceling hiring events and rescinding job offers as the pandemic forced the closure of parks around the world. Cedar Fair has announced reopening dates for most of its theme parks for the 2021 season, with most parks returning this May. Among the highlights, Cedar Point will be celebrating its 150th anniversary season and Knott's Berry Farm will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2021.

* * *

