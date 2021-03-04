Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Celebrates One Year

Happy first birthday to Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which opened to the public one year ago today at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The trackless dark ride - Disney's first ride themed to Mickey Mouse - won our Theme Park Insider Award for the Best New Attraction of the Year in 2019, blowing past in the competition by clinching a majority of the votes in the first round. Why is this attraction so popular? As I wrote in our review of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway:

No attraction in theme park history more enthusiastically embraces the trope of "and then everything goes terribly wrong" than Runaway Railway. The show begins with a Mickey short entitled "Perfect Picnic," in which Mickey and Minnie sing about their upcoming day in the park, when nothing can wrong and nothing can stop them now. So of course you know what's coming next. That they've chosen Goofy to drive the train that will take us along to their "perfect picnic" only seals our fate. Still, Runaway Railway consistently manages to surprise with how it delivers those things gone horribly wrong.

Enjoy a POV video:

We've also got an interview about the making of Runaway Railway - which is coming to Disneyland in California in a couple of years - with Imagineer Charita Carter.

And enjoy the official "opening moment" for the ride, which also happens to have been the last big Walt Disney World media event before the pandemic closed the theme parks two weeks later.

Here's looking to a much better second year for the ride - one where nothing actually does stop Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway from entertaining Disney World's guests every day of the year.

* * *

