Disneyland Opening 'Late April,' Epcot's Ratatouille on Oct. 1

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on a limited-capacity-basis by "late April."Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced at a Disney shareholders' meeting today that Disney is looking to reopen its
"While last week's announcement stated that theme parks may open starting on April 1, the fact is it will take some time to get them ready for our guests - this includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed Cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements," Chapek said. "We look forward to publicizing an opening date in the coming weeks."
But Chapek did announce a specific opening date for the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride in the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase at the Walt Disney World Resort. The trackless dark ride will open in celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary on October 1.
Spoiler alert: Here is the on-ride POV of the Ratatouille ride in its original installation at Walt Disney Studios Paris.
La Crêperie de Paris - the new restaurant in the expanded France pavilion - will open on the same day, which will be the start of the 18-month "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" 50th anniversary event throughout the resort.
However, Chapek also indicated that no other attractions would be opening at the Walt Disney World Resort this calendar year, which means the Harmonious nighttime show on the World Showcase Lagoon will have to wait until 2022.
Back in California, Chapek said that the Avengers Campus land at Disney California Adventure would not open with the rest of the park later this month, but would debut sometime later this year.
* * *
And the dominoes of opening-date announcements begin to fall.
Good to finally have a set date as can see them eager to get back but also ensuring enough precautions. Still, good news at last which we can all use.
The opening dates for the regional parks will be very interesting to follow this year. We were at BGW on Sunday, and Pantheon appears to still have a bit of finishing work to complete, but looks to be generally ready to go. I think a lot of parks are waiting to see if they can predict when they can welcome full-capacity crowds, or if it makes sense to delay debuts of new attractions to months where they can bring in significantly larger crowds than they can now (probably impacting the debut of a number of big attractions). It's no good to burn off the "newness" of an attraction when just a small fraction of the park's fans can come and see it. The last thing a park wants to do is to advertise a new attraction for 2021, and then have to advertise it as "new" again in 2022 when they can finally lift significant capacity restrictions.
I think sports teams (particularly MLB) are going to run into the same problem, especially those that have large season ticket bases that cannot be accommodated by current capacity restrictions. There are a lot of people out there paying monthly installments on tickets/season passes that won't be able to visit enough this year to offset the cost of the tickets/passes.
On October 1st I'll be enjoying a Normal HHN at Universal! Hope everyone else wants to ride the little rat and keep HHN lines shorter.
The hot ticket on October 1st is the Magic Kingdom. Reservations disappeared very quickly for all 3 categories (AP’s, resort guests & day tickets). I missed the chance to go but I got a reservation for Epcot instead, so with Remy opening it’ll be interesting to see if that park books up as well.
Other reservations may open up if the pandemic improves enough by then. It’s going to be a madhouse at WDW for the 50th celebrations, so HHN may not be a bad option ... :)
I've been hearing an April target for Disneyland since it became clear they wouldn't be opening in 2020, so it's exciting that such is now official. My guess is that will make them neither the first nor the last park in So Cal to open (ironically, I previously thought Knott's would be first and now they're looking likely to be last).
The October 1st opening for Ratatouille is disappointing, however. To me, this indicates Disney has relatively low confidence in summer 2021 being an improvement despite the vaccine, and if the other parks follow suit with their new attractions Florida may not be worth a visit this year.
I’m not certain how the pencil pushers concluded that keeping this area mothballed that long is a good idea? The ride is one thing, but I can imagine the restaurant would be extremely profitable. Plus I would think that opening the area would allow for increased capacity.
Russell: "Talk about slow walking - Ratatouille was practically finished and ready for soft opening in March 2020."
Me: No it wasn't. Not even close.
I get the California parks being shy about opening quickly. They want to get past spring break season to make sure the rules don't change again. The last thing they want to do is hire and fully stock (food!) only to be told, "you've got to hold off another month" because of spring break surge. The real winner could end up being Universal Florida. Once past the spring break season and more people have the vaccine, capacity limits could increase for summer and Universal will be mobbed with the new coaster open.
Shout out to everyone who had booked Oct. 1 at Epcot on Disney Parks Pass as a consolation because they couldn't get Magic Kingdom. You're a winner now!
Huh....my mother had actually planned a trip with her grandkids for last May, wondering if she's going to try and reschedule for late October.
Also, I agree with formeryogi, the California parks might be smarter waiting to do set schedules just in case another hiccup like last fall but vaccine rollout proceeding better is hopeful.
Hey Robert .... not sure about being a winner ... LOL, but I’ll take Epcot before MK every time. With Disney keeping the reservation system running thru to 2023, I have a sneaky feeling there may not be any further park reservation allocations for MK on the 1st. We shall see.
If there’s a chance I can get into MK on the park hop after 2 system then I may go over, but only if the monorail line is working.
A long way off, so it’ll be interesting to see how it evolves over the next few months.
Disney is booked solid all next week, with only Epcot being available next Thursday and Friday. Local schools spring break week.
Talk about slow walking - Ratatouille was practically finished and ready for soft opening in March 2020. That means it will have been delayed over 18 months when it finally opens on WDW's 50th Anniversary. It makes sense to open a highly anticipated attraction on October 1, but I think most figured that would be HarmoniUS with Ratatouille debuting for the busy summer season.
I guess this also means that the anticipated debut of the Halcyon will also be pushed into 2022, and who knows how much Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Tron Light Cycle Run will be pushed. I guess Disney is not as bullish on summer travel as Universal, who are debuting Velocicoaster, which never stopped or significantly delayed construction throughout 2020.
This indicates to me that WDW does not anticipate being able to significantly increase park capacity (whether willingly or not) for most of the summer. This appears to mesh with a lot of analysis from travel experts who are anticipating Americans taking shorter, more locally focused vacations this summer with the exception being National Parks.