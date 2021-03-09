Disneyland Opening 'Late April,' Epcot's Ratatouille on Oct. 1

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced at a Disney shareholders' meeting today that Disney is looking to reopen its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks on a limited-capacity-basis by "late April."

"While last week's announcement stated that theme parks may open starting on April 1, the fact is it will take some time to get them ready for our guests - this includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed Cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements," Chapek said. "We look forward to publicizing an opening date in the coming weeks."

But Chapek did announce a specific opening date for the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride in the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase at the Walt Disney World Resort. The trackless dark ride will open in celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary on October 1.

Spoiler alert: Here is the on-ride POV of the Ratatouille ride in its original installation at Walt Disney Studios Paris.

La Crêperie de Paris - the new restaurant in the expanded France pavilion - will open on the same day, which will be the start of the 18-month "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" 50th anniversary event throughout the resort.

However, Chapek also indicated that no other attractions would be opening at the Walt Disney World Resort this calendar year, which means the Harmonious nighttime show on the World Showcase Lagoon will have to wait until 2022.

Back in California, Chapek said that the Avengers Campus land at Disney California Adventure would not open with the rest of the park later this month, but would debut sometime later this year.

* * *

