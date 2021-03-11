Universal Orlando Extends Mardi Gras

Universal Orlando is extending its Mardi Gras event for another two weeks. The Universal Studios Florida festival that had been scheduled to end on March 28 will now run daily through April 11.

The focus is on food for this year's version of Universal's annual spring festival, which is not running its usual headliner concert series or parades due to the ongoing pandemic. But there is still plenty of entertainment for visitors this year, including dancers, stilt performers and musicians, performing around the parked Mardi Gras parade floats, which are available for photo ops... and catching beads.

In addition to the dozens of food and drink items inspired by carnaval celebrations around the world on sale at booths around Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando's hotels and select CityWalk venues will continue to offer Mardi Gras-inspired specials for the extra two weeks, as well.

